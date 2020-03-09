Carolyn Heakins, 95, of Saxonburg, passed away on March 6, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia Lutheran Ministries

.

Born Dec. 5, 1924 in Curtisville, Pa., she was the daughter of Joseph and Mary Hremoth.



Carolyn had worked in food service at Knoch High School.She was a member of Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church, the Saxonburg VFW Auxillary and the Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Co. Ladies Auxillary.She enjoyed baking, cooking, reading and caring for everyone who came into her life.



Surviving are her children,Ronald (Angela) Heakins of Saxonburg, Patricia McGee of Cabot and Curtis (Lori, and children) Heakins of Saxonburg; five grandchildren, Chris, Charles, Niki, Jason and Ashley;and eight great-grandchildren, Kylie, Chloe, Riley, Brad, Carter, Eva, Myla, Cooper and Li.



She is preceded in death by husband, Reaford E. "Curt" Heakins on June 16, 2006; her brother, Joseph Hremoth; three sisters, Mary Mrozinski,Helen Hayden and Ann Burkholder; and her son-in-law, Mike McGee.



Friends will be received on Monday, March 9, 2020, 4-7 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, Inc., in Saxonburg. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. John Gerber officiating.



Interment will be in the Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the Butler Humane Society 1015 Evans City RoadRenfrew, Pa. 16053.



