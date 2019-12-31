Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn J. Cajka. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn J. Cajka, 72, of Butler passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.

Born April 19, 1947, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Mathias and Evelyn Kalutich Cajka.

Carolyn graduated from Butler High School in 1965.

She began her career at Nationwide Insurance as a file clerk in 1967. Over the next 34 years, she built an impactful career. In 1982, she was the office services division manager, responsible for the three-story addition to the Butler Regional Office. Carolyn moved on to various managerial positions, retiring in 2002 as the claims administration manager for the state of Pennsylvania.

Carolyn earned her CPCU designation in 1983 and a bachelor's degree from Geneva College in 1992. She was active in the United Way, Butler Area Council of Excellence, Nationwide Activities Association, and Habitat for Humanity.

After retiring, Carolyn was an avid golfer, who played in several area leagues including Lake Arthur Ladies' League, Stoughton's Sunrise League, and Hiland's Thursday Evening League. She bowled in the Women's Majors League.

She enjoyed traveling and cheering on the Pirates and Steelers.

She is survived by her beloved friends, Linda Murrman and Jonibeth Loverick; two brothers, Michael (Becky) Cajka and John (Pam) Cajka, both of Butler; two nieces, Megan (Chris) Lonon of Charlotte, N.C., and Kelsie Cajka of Honolulu, Hawaii; one nephew, Mathias (Chelsea) Cajka of Butler; an aunt, Pearl Schlatz of Butler, and many cousins and friends.

We are comforted in knowing that Bunky, Chance and Penny were waiting for Carolyn with wagging tails and many kisses.

CAJKA - Friends of Carolyn J. Cajka, who died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. The Rev. Barbara Stoehr will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

