Carolyn (Wellinger) Kozik, 77, of Summit Township, Butler County, died Wednesday at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh with her family by her side.

She had lived in Summit Township for the past 16 years and before that, had lived in West Deer for over 24 years.

She was born March 25, 1942, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Josephine M. (Mingrone) Wellinger.

Carolyn was a 1960 graduate of St. Benedict Academy in West View.

She was the owner and operator of Carolyn's Hair Fashions on the North Side from 1962 until her retirement in 1985.

She was a member of St. Victor Roman Catholic Church in Bairdford, the St. Victor Women's Guild and her golf league in North Carolina. She enjoyed golf, gardening, reading and her puppy.

Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Ronald J. Kozik; her brother-in-law, Larry (Jeanette) Kozik of Summit Township; her sister-in-law, Andrea Kozik of West Deer; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Wayne and Sally (Brannon) Kozik and Raymond Kozik.

KOZIK - The family of Carolyn (Wellinger) Kozik, who died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the blessing service at 11 a.m. Monday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, with the Rev. Gerald Lutz officiating.

She will be laid to rest in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Herman VFD, 789 Herman Road, Butler, PA 16002.

