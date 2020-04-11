Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Sue Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Sue Brown, of Santa Barbara, Calif. passed away peacefully in her sleep at home April 8, 2020. She was with David, her husband of 58 years.

She was born Jan. 4, 1941, in Butler, to Robert and Janet VanGorder.

She was 13 when she met her best friend and the love of her life David, a nearby neighbor. They married in 1961 in Butler, then spent 38 years in Houston, Texas. In 1999, they left the big city life behind and moved to their favorite place, Santa Barbara, which they had visited many times over 20 years. She loved her many flower gardens, with the roses and dahlias being her favorites.

She is survived by her loving husband, David; their children, Jeff, Scott and Tracy; and eight grandchildren, Nicolas, Braden, Trina, Court, Alexandra, Corrigan, Camden and Colton; a sister, Bonnie Parks; and brother, Robert VanGorder Jr.

BROWN - A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Carolyn Sue Brown, who died Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

She will rest in peace at Santa Barbara Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to City of Hope, c/o Amy Cook, Office of Philanthropy, 1500 E. Duarte Road, Duarte, CA 91010.



