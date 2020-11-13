Catalina "Kathy" Helene Loeffler, 64, of Penn Township passed away suddenly Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, while under the care of Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Feb. 17, 1956, in New Castle, she was the daughter of the late Harold Eli Arnold and Lillian Ann Adams Arnold.
After the passing of her parents as a young child, Kathy and her brother, Bob, were raised by their sister and brother-in-law, Roberta and Robert "Willie" Ankney, along with her nieces, Jodi (Jody) Knauf and Beverly (Jim) Coffman.
She had a contagious smile and an infectious love of life that affected everyone around her. Kathy's greatest joy was becoming a mother and Nana to her grandchildren, compassionately doting on them over the years.
Kathy was a longtime member of Gospel Fellowship Church. She also enjoyed traveling and "snow birding" in Florida with her husband, John, in their RV.
Above all, she loved spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, John Loeffler; her son, CJ (Jaclyn) Loeffler; her daughter, Lynsie Roxbury (Kurt Kern); her grandchildren, Kloe Roxbury and Lincoln Loeffler; her siblings, Ed (Becky) Arnold, Roberta Ankney, Fred Arnold, Bob (Theresa) Arnold and Dot (Howard) Nunamaker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Riley Roxbury; her brother, David Arnold; and her brother-in-law, Robert "Willie" Ankney.
LOEFFLER - Friends of Catalina "Kathy" Helene Loeffler, who died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
A funeral ceremony will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
A graveside committal service will follow at Greenlawn Burial Estates, 731 W. Old Route 422, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, c/o PNC Bank, P.O. Box 535240, Pittsburgh, PA 15253-9926, to benefit Unit 7B for transplant/intestinal care.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.