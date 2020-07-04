Catherine "Cathe" Crosby Franz, 65, of Zelienople, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Born March 20, 1955, in Rochester, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Gilman Crosby and Shirley Badger Crosby, and the sister to the late Thomas Crosby and Anne Christy.
Cathe leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Emily McGee and her husband, Tom Jr., of Pleasant Hills; her granddaughter, Madigan; her companion, Edward J. Corrigan; her "bonus" daughters, Nicole Murray and Heidi Rice; and many special friends, who will miss her dearly.
Cathe enjoyed playing cards, golfing, traveling, purchasing rip-off and scratch-off tickets and going to the casino. Above all, she treasured the time she spent with her granddaughter.
FRANZ - The family of Catherine "Cathe" Crosby Franz, who died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A memorial service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. James R. Bertoti officiating. Due to current health concerns, attendees are kindly asked to wear a facial covering.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in her honor to the Zelienople Area Public Library, 227 S. High St., Zelienople, PA 16063.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
