Catherine H. Hallman
Catherine H. Hallman of Ellwood City passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, after a courageous three-year battle with abdominal cancer.

Catherine was born April 11, 1932, in Beaver Falls, and was the daughter of the late Alex and Amelia Schinke.

She was a full partner in her husband's 43-year ministry in the United Methodist Church, serving alongside him in Church Creek, Md. (1950-51), Rogersville (1951-56), South Greensburg (1956-68), New Brighton First (1968-80), Uniontown Asbury (1980-91) and New Castle First (1991-93). She loved all of the various pastoral appointments and often said, "I believe each location was just perfect for us in each stage of our lives in His ministry."

Catherine will always be remembered for her big smile and positive attitude, organizational skills, can-do attitude, commitment to the UMW and loving manner with everyone she met. Within minutes, you always felt as though you had known her all your life.

Catherine is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Mark) Parr of Bay Village, Ohio; her son, Tom (Shirley) Hallman of Ellwood City; her daughter, Lisa Hallman of Rocky River, Ohio; her grandsons, Steven Rottura of Fairview Park, Ohio, Craig (Holly) Hallman of Greensburg, and Michael Hallman of Cranberry Township; and her great-grandson, Quinn Hallman of Greensburg.

She is also survived by her dear sister, Gertrude LeDonne of New Brighton; and her loving niece, Cindy Richner of Koppel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, the Rev. Dr. Franklin D. (Bud) Hallman; her brothers, Andrew Schinke and Alex Schinke; and her sister, Lillian Lindner.

HALLMAN - Visitation for Catherine H. Hallman, who died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, will be held from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Hill and Kunselman Funeral Home, 3801 4th Ave., Beaver Falls.

Visitation will again be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the New Brighton UMC, 1033 6th Ave., New Brighton, with the Rev. Gary Hilton presiding.

Masks and social distancing will be required for the visitations and the funeral service. The service will be recorded and posted later on the NBUMC website for virtual attendance.

If desired, charitable donations can be made to NBUMC Preschool, Asbury UMC Preschool, Jumonville Training Center, The Salvation Army, or City Rescue Mission in New Castle.

Please visit www.hillandkunselman.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home
SEP
4
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
New Brighton United Methodist Church
September 4, 2020
Cindy Richner
