Catherine "Kay" Lavonne Oswald, 93, of Frederick, Md., formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her daughter's home.
Born on April 15, 1927, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late John Martin Duffy and Catherine Winifred (O'Donnell) Duffy, who both emigrated from Ireland.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Prosper W. Oswald and Michael F. Ulrich; her brothers, Joseph Duffy and John (Jack) Duffy; and her sisters, Mary Armstrong, Claire Duffy and Patricia Hoak.
Kay loved life and enjoyed every second of it. She made many friends, charming everyone she met. She was fun-loving with a generous spirit, and passionate about her activities at Daybreak Senior Center in Frederick, where she will be missed very much.
She is survived by her daughters, Tara (Oswald) Hays and her husband, Michael, of Frederick, and Tanya (Oswald) Hajec and her husband, Frank, of Arlington, Tenn.
She is also survived by her beloved grandson, Nicholas Hajec of Tulsa, Okla.
OSWALD - The family of Catherine "Kay" Lavonne Oswald, who died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Md., with a brief prayer service to begin at 5:45 p.m.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date in Pittsburgh, and will be announced once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made in her name to her beloved Daybreak Adult Day Services, 7819 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick, MD 21702, or to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
