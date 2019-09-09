Catherine Mary "Sissy" Kovach, 83, of Slippery Rock passed away Saturday at her daughter's residence following a short illness.
Catherine was born Jan. 13, 1936, in Pittsburgh, to the late James Martin Mansfield and the late Catherine M. Feldhedge Mansfield.
She was a member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Slippery Rock and the American Legion Post 243 in West Sunbury.
Catherine is survived by three daughters, Linda Kovach of Slippery Rock, Diane (James) Thompson of Butler and Jamie (Chuck) Atwood of Slippery Rock; five grandchildren, Carrie Thompson (Tim Patterson), Kelli (Matthew) Smith, James (Ashley) Thompson, Andrea Atwood and Carlie (Scott) Lipke; four great-grandchildren, Colby Grossman, Shyan Grossman, Megan Smith and Carter Smith; two great-granddaughters, Greysin and Lainey Grossman; and great friends, Joan Metz and Claudia Atwood.
Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew "Andy" Kovach, who passed away Aug. 25, 2019; and two brothers.
KOVACH - The family of Catherine Mary "Sissy" Kovach, who died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, will receive friends for Sis and her husband, Andy, who died Aug. 25, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Private services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday with Fr. Adam Verona of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church officiating.
Private burial will be in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 9, 2019