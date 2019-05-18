Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cathy L. Hauber. View Sign Service Information Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc 222 Washington Rd Mt Lebanon , PA 15216 (412)-531-5100 Send Flowers Obituary

Cathy L. Rosellini Hauber, 63, of Palm Harbor, Fla., originally from Butler, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 5.

She was the loving mother of Elizabeth Alexandra "Alex" and Natalia Fredericka "Ericka" Hauber; devoted daughter of the late Louis and Marilyn (Walsh) Rosellini; and cherished sister of Cyndi, Louis (Connie) and the late Jaime (survived by Lou Ann) Rosellini.

She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and the father of her daughters, Dr. Frederick Hauber.

Cathy was a graduate of Butler High School and the University of South Florida.

She was an accomplished stockbroker and one of the first women hired by Merrill Lynch in Pennsylvania.

Cathy was extremely kind, loving and a dedicated mother. She loved cooking, music and movies. Cathy had an infectious laugh and a smile that could light up a room.

She will be missed by all that knew her.

HAUBER - Family and friends of Cathy L. Rosellini Hauber, who died Sunday, May 5, 2019, will be welcomed from 9:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler.

Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

A celebration of life will follow.

Arrangements by Laughlin Memorial Chapel, Pittsburgh.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Cathy's honor may be made to Hernando Pasco Hospice, at

