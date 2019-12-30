Butler Eagle

Cathy Sue Fiel (1951 - 2019)
Service Information
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA
16046
(724)-625-2900
Obituary
Cathy Sue Fiel, 68, of Callery, passed away on Friday morning, Dec. 27, 2019, at her home.
Born Dec. 21, 1951, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Walter Fiel and Anna Marie Nikita Fiel Long.
Cathy had been a meter reader for Penn Power in Zelienople.
She was a member of Crestview Community Church.
Surviving are a brother, Thomas (Roxanne) Fiel of Valencia; and a nephew, Shane Fiel of Ellwood City.
FIEL - A memorial service will be planned at a later date for Cathy Sue Fiel, who died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 30, 2019
