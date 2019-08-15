Cecelia A. Pacella, 77, of Cranberry Township passed away on Tuesday surrounded by her loved ones in the comfort of the home.
Born Jan. 4, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Dolly Brown; the loving mother of Terri, Raymond A. Jr. and Scott Pacella; the dear grandma of Chelsea and Raymond A. Pacella III; and the sister of Morris and Edward Brown.
PACELLA - Family and friends of Cecelia A. Pacella, who died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, are welcome from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cecelia's name to The Women's Cancer Research Center, Pittsburgh.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019