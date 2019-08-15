Butler Eagle

Cecelia A. Pacella (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecelia A. Pacella.
Service Information
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA
16066
(724)-772-8800
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cecelia A. Pacella, 77, of Cranberry Township passed away on Tuesday surrounded by her loved ones in the comfort of the home.
Born Jan. 4, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Dolly Brown; the loving mother of Terri, Raymond A. Jr. and Scott Pacella; the dear grandma of Chelsea and Raymond A. Pacella III; and the sister of Morris and Edward Brown.
PACELLA - Family and friends of Cecelia A. Pacella, who died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, are welcome from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cecelia's name to The Women's Cancer Research Center, Pittsburgh.

Please visit www.devlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.