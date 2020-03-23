Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecil R. "Sam" Crouch Jr.. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Cecil R. "Sam" Crouch Jr. passed away of natural causes March 17, 2020, while doing one of his favorite things - spending the winter with his wife of 49 years, Linda (Weiland) Crouch, in Florida.

Sam enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, boating, camping, riding his Harley, watching sports and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Sam was a proud union bricklayer for 40 years and served his country as a military policeman in the U.S. National Guard.

Sam was one of those people who, once you met, you didn't soon forget as he could light up virtually any room with his wit and humor.

In addition to his wife, Linda, he is survived by his mother, Doris Crouch; his sons, Cecil R. (Kelly Shulik) Crouch III and Todd (Joelle Saeler) Crouch; his grandsons, Cecil R. Crouch IV and Colin Crouch; his granddaughters, Mikayla Crouch and Haley Crouch; his sisters, Dixie (Steve) Mennor and Bonnie (Bill) Hile; his brother, Paul Crouch; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews; and his beloved black Lab "T" Crouch.

He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil R. "Dick" Crouch Sr.

Sam will be missed terribly by his family and friends.

CROUCH - A memorial event for Cecil R. "Sam" Crouch Jr., who died March 17, 2020, will be determined at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.

www.youngfuneralhomes.com.







Cecil R. "Sam" Crouch Jr. passed away of natural causes March 17, 2020, while doing one of his favorite things - spending the winter with his wife of 49 years, Linda (Weiland) Crouch, in Florida.Sam enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, boating, camping, riding his Harley, watching sports and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.Sam was a proud union bricklayer for 40 years and served his country as a military policeman in the U.S. National Guard.Sam was one of those people who, once you met, you didn't soon forget as he could light up virtually any room with his wit and humor.In addition to his wife, Linda, he is survived by his mother, Doris Crouch; his sons, Cecil R. (Kelly Shulik) Crouch III and Todd (Joelle Saeler) Crouch; his grandsons, Cecil R. Crouch IV and Colin Crouch; his granddaughters, Mikayla Crouch and Haley Crouch; his sisters, Dixie (Steve) Mennor and Bonnie (Bill) Hile; his brother, Paul Crouch; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews; and his beloved black Lab "T" Crouch.He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil R. "Dick" Crouch Sr.Sam will be missed terribly by his family and friends.CROUCH - A memorial event for Cecil R. "Sam" Crouch Jr., who died March 17, 2020, will be determined at a later date.Arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler. Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close