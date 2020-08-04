Cecil R. "Sam" Crouch Jr. passed away of natural causes on March 17, 2020, doing one of his favorite things - spending the winter with his wife of 49 years, Linda (Weiland) Crouch, in Florida.
Sam also enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, boating, camping, riding his Harley, watching sports and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Sam was a proud union bricklayer for 40 years, and served his country as a military policeman in the U.S. National Guard.
Sam was one of those people who once you met, you didn't soon forget, as he could light up virtually any room with his wit and humor.
In addition to his wife Linda, he is survived by his mother, Doris Crouch; his sons, Cecil R. (Kelly Shulik) Crouch III and Todd (Joelle Saeler) Crouch; his grandsons, Cecil R. Crouch IV and Colin Crouch; his granddaughters, Mikayla Crouch and Haley Crouch; his sisters, Dixie (Steve) Mennor and Bonnie (Bill) Hile; his brother, Paul Crouch; numerous cousins, and nieces and nephews; and his beloved black Lab, "T" Crouch.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil R. "Dick" Crouch Sr.
Sam will be missed terribly by his family and friends.
CROUCH - Visitation for Cecil R. "Sam" Crouch Jr., who died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with a private memorial service to follow.
