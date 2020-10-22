Cecile A. Hudson Nunamaker, 98, of St. Petersburg, Pa., passed away early Wednesday morning, Oct. 21, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at Sligo, where she had resided for a period of time.
Born June 20, 1922, in Eldorado, Butler County, she was the daughter of the late John and Kathlene Smith Hudson.
She was Protestant by faith.
Cecile proudly worked at the former Pullman-Standard in Butler in the shell shop, where she and the ladies were commonly named the "Rosie the Riveters."
Surviving are two daughters, Lois (Robert) Edwards and Virginia (Ralph) Bump, both of Parker; one son, Jim (Grace) Nunamaker of Hitchcock, Texas; and 10 grandchildren, Sherry Overly, Roberta Bish, Kathy Edwards, Steve and Dan Bump, Chris and Jason (with U.S. Navy) Nunamaker, Jackie Lomeka, Leah Lomeka and Mickael Lomeka.
Also surviving are several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Franklin Hudson; her sisters, Leah Geortz, Deloris Stants, Carol Hovie and an infant sister; and her former husband, Harold "Bud" Nunamaker.
