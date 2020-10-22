1/1
Cecile A. Nunamaker
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecile's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecile A. Hudson Nunamaker, 98, of St. Petersburg, Pa., passed away early Wednesday morning, Oct. 21, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at Sligo, where she had resided for a period of time.

Born June 20, 1922, in Eldorado, Butler County, she was the daughter of the late John and Kathlene Smith Hudson.

She was Protestant by faith.

Cecile proudly worked at the former Pullman-Standard in Butler in the shell shop, where she and the ladies were commonly named the "Rosie the Riveters."

Surviving are two daughters, Lois (Robert) Edwards and Virginia (Ralph) Bump, both of Parker; one son, Jim (Grace) Nunamaker of Hitchcock, Texas; and 10 grandchildren, Sherry Overly, Roberta Bish, Kathy Edwards, Steve and Dan Bump, Chris and Jason (with U.S. Navy) Nunamaker, Jackie Lomeka, Leah Lomeka and Mickael Lomeka.

Also surviving are several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Franklin Hudson; her sisters, Leah Geortz, Deloris Stants, Carol Hovie and an infant sister; and her former husband, Harold "Bud" Nunamaker.

NUNAMAKER - Arrangements are private for Cecile A. Hudson Nunamaker, who died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker, is assisting the family at this time.

To view or to send condolences or sympathy cards, please visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. Parker - Parker
201 S. Wayne Street
Parker, PA 16049
724.791.2484
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved