Cecilia Elizabeth Sasse, born Sept. 21, 1939, of Strawberry Plains, Tenn., departed this life Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Cecilia Gizienski; and her brother, Larry Gizienski.
She is survived by her brothers, Butch (Linda), Henry (Chris), Jimmy (Laura) Gizienski; her son, Ken Sasse (Stacy); and her grandchildren, Katie, Tucker, Davin, Isaac, Bekah, Kaitlyn and Caleb, Andrew Rogers (Laura, Lydia), and Kelsea Farrow (Tyler, Huntleigh).
SASSE - Arrangements for Cecelia Elizabeth Sasse, who died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, were handled by Manes Funeral Home, Newport, Tenn.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020