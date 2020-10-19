1/
Celena S. "Lena" Butchko
Celena "Lena" (Watterson) S. Butchko, 52, of Slippery Rock, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, unexpectedly at her residence.

Born April 6, 1968, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Howard Watterson and Lois (Bickel) Watterson of Butler.

Lena worked with her husband in their business, Dan's Detail Shop. She was a member of the Butler First Church of the Nazarene. Lena was the First Lady of the Western Pennsylvania Corvair Club and she also enjoyed all aspects of cars. She loved spending time with her family, others and loved life in general.

Lena is survived by her loving spouse of eight years, Dan Butchko, whom she married Nov. 17, 2012; son, Daniel Bergbigler of Butler; stepson, Danny Butchko Jr. of Beaver; daughter, Crystal Bergbigler of Butler; two step daughters, Joann (Brandon) Petro of Beaver, and Tara (Tony) Frias of Poland, Ohio; four grandchildren, Dante, Charles Jr., Dimitri and Cayden; her brother, Chad (Missy) Watterson of Fenelton; sister, Connie Rycroft of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Watterson; and brother, Corwin Watterson.

Butchko - Friends of Celena "Lena" (Watterson) S. Butchko, who died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, will be received from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m., Wednesday at Butler First Church of the Nazarene, 4410 Oakdale Road, Meridian, 16001, with the Reverend Leon Blaise, officiating.

Burial will be private.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Butler First Church of the Nazarene.

Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
