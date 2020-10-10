1/1
Chambers A. Ealy Jr.
1942 - 2020
Chambers A. Ealy Jr., 78, of Emlenton, Pa., Richland Township passed away of natural causes on Oct. 8, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Jan. 4, 1942, in Jackson Center, and was the son of the late Chambers A. Sr. and Alvirta Catherine Jackson Ealy.
He loved spending time with his family, and loved to go camping, going to yard sales, flea markets with his late wife, playing cards and fishing. Most of all, he loved attending family functions.
He was an auto mechanic in Eau Claire for many years as well as having his own inspection station in town.
He is survived by his children, Alvirta (Raymond) Wittig of Bruin, Florence Mansberger of Emlenton, Chambers (Paula) A. Ealy III of Emlenton, and Donna (Danny) Bowser of Emlenton; a stepson, William (Marci) Landsperger of Harrisville; a stepdaughter, Kathryn Ealy of Emlenton; two daughters-in-law, Missy Hiatt of Clintonville, and Deb Ealy of North Washington; a son-in-law, David Scott of Parker; his two brothers and seven sisters; 50 grandchildren; 69 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Chambers was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Lee Ealy, who passed away Oct. 30, 2019; his two sons, Paul E. and William Ealy; a son-in-law, Donald E. Mansberger Jr.; a grandson; Shane Scott; and a daughter-in-law, LeAnn Landsperger.
EALY - Friends of Chambers A. Ealy Jr., who died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, will be called from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, S. Washington St., Eau Claire.
A private family funeral service will follow the visitation.
Per CDC and Department of Health regulations, a maximum of 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Social distancing and masks will be required.
To view or to send condolences, please visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
