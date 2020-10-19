Chance Wampler, 39, of Butler passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.
Born in Butler on Feb. 19, 1981, he was the son of Emma Slomer. Chance was loved and will be forever missed.
He was the father of Travis Wampler and Sam Wampler; brother of Melissa Wampler and Richelle (Andrew) Gatto, and uncle of Ada and Cheyenne. He will be greatly missed by his companion Becky Gould and her children, Jr. and Reese.
Wampler - A memorial gathering and service for Chance Wampler, who died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in New Beginnings Free Methodist Church, 416 Center Ave. Butler.
Arrangements by Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
