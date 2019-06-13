Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlene Ann Kresen. View Sign Service Information Brookside Funeral Home-Cypress Creek 9149 Highway 6 North Houston , TX 77095 (281)-345-6061 Send Flowers Obituary

Charlene Ann McKee Kresen, 76, of Houston, Texas, passed away on June 6 at her home with her sister and children by her side after a brave battle with cancer.

She was born April 5, 1943, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Charles and Twila (Albert) McKee.

Charlene graduated from Butler High School and from St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, in 1964.

She worked at St. John's in Anderson, Ind., for 28 years in addition to numerous other hospitals and facilities in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Texas.

She was a member of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Houston, Texas.

Charlene was known by many and a friend to all. She especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and granddog. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her children, David Paul Theis (Michelle Pair) of Alameda, Calif., and Shelly Annette Konieczny (Donald) of Houston; her sister, Susan Harless (Mark) of Pendleton, Ind.; and her grandchildren, Evan Joseph, Emily, Anna Claire, Grace Caitilin and Grant Charles.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Margaret "Peggy" Fink.

KRESEN - Memorial services for Charlene Ann McKee Kresen, who died Thursday, June 6, 2019, will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Brookside Funeral Home, Cypress Creek, 9149 Highway 6 North, Houston, Texas. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. followed by a reception until 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at



