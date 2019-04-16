Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlene Doris Roberts. View Sign

Charlene Doris Roberts, 86, of Butler passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday at Concordia Lund Center.

She was born Dec. 8, 1932, in Arnold, Pa., to John and Marie Ewing.

She was married to her husband, Richard H. Roberts Sr. for 50 years. They were married in March of 1960. He preceded her in death in 2010.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, James and Gilmore Ewing; and two sisters, Jeanne Paterak and Mary Ann Randall.

She was a member Cabot United Methodist Church for over 45 years. She was currently a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot.

Charlene was a dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as great-grandma or "GG".

Charlene loved card club with friends, bowling and camping. She especially enjoyed ceramics and completing and painting ceramic Nativity scenes.

She volunteered at the Cabot Methodist Church Food Bank for many years.

She was the loving and devoted mother of Rochelle (Bruce) Harbison of Butler, Richard H. (Lori) Roberts of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Ryan (Tracie) Roberts of Saxonburg; and her stepson, Kent (Lucy) Roberts of Saxonburg.

She was the grandmother of 11, Joshua (Ashley) Harbison of Cabot, Shanon (Brad) Young of Freeport, Lacey Roberts of New York City, Madison Roberts of Myrtle Beach, Allyson Roberts of Saxonburg, Mason Roberts of Alexandria, Va., Brooke Young of Saxonburg, Gwynne Roberts of Leesburg, Va., Jeff Foster of Kiski, Pa., and Ben and Maddi Thoma of Butler.

She was great-grandma of eight under the age of seven.

She was also cared for day-to-day while at home by longtime home aide and friend, Barb Peiffer. She cared for Charlene for several heartfelt years.

Concordia Lutheran Lund Center was a godsend. The services they offered were perfect. The nurses from skilled care, the activities staff and the dietary staff, and everyone in between, made the stay like home and cared for Charlene with amazing compassion and caring. The professional and helpful staff, the friendly atmosphere, made Concordia a special place.

ROBERTS - Friends of Charlene Doris Roberts, who died Sunday, April 14, 2019, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot, with the Rev. Barry Keurulainen officiating.

Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

Memorial donations may be made to Cabot United Methodist Church Food Bank.

Please visit



Charlene Doris Roberts, 86, of Butler passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday at Concordia Lund Center.She was born Dec. 8, 1932, in Arnold, Pa., to John and Marie Ewing.She was married to her husband, Richard H. Roberts Sr. for 50 years. They were married in March of 1960. He preceded her in death in 2010.She was also preceded in death by two brothers, James and Gilmore Ewing; and two sisters, Jeanne Paterak and Mary Ann Randall.She was a member Cabot United Methodist Church for over 45 years. She was currently a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot.Charlene was a dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as great-grandma or "GG".Charlene loved card club with friends, bowling and camping. She especially enjoyed ceramics and completing and painting ceramic Nativity scenes.She volunteered at the Cabot Methodist Church Food Bank for many years.She was the loving and devoted mother of Rochelle (Bruce) Harbison of Butler, Richard H. (Lori) Roberts of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Ryan (Tracie) Roberts of Saxonburg; and her stepson, Kent (Lucy) Roberts of Saxonburg.She was the grandmother of 11, Joshua (Ashley) Harbison of Cabot, Shanon (Brad) Young of Freeport, Lacey Roberts of New York City, Madison Roberts of Myrtle Beach, Allyson Roberts of Saxonburg, Mason Roberts of Alexandria, Va., Brooke Young of Saxonburg, Gwynne Roberts of Leesburg, Va., Jeff Foster of Kiski, Pa., and Ben and Maddi Thoma of Butler.She was great-grandma of eight under the age of seven.She was also cared for day-to-day while at home by longtime home aide and friend, Barb Peiffer. She cared for Charlene for several heartfelt years.Concordia Lutheran Lund Center was a godsend. The services they offered were perfect. The nurses from skilled care, the activities staff and the dietary staff, and everyone in between, made the stay like home and cared for Charlene with amazing compassion and caring. The professional and helpful staff, the friendly atmosphere, made Concordia a special place.ROBERTS - Friends of Charlene Doris Roberts, who died Sunday, April 14, 2019, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot, with the Rev. Barry Keurulainen officiating.Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.Memorial donations may be made to Cabot United Methodist Church Food Bank.Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com Funeral Home Fox Funeral Home

410 W. Main St

Saxonburg , PA 16056

724-352-1133 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close