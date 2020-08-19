Charles A. Esper, 73, of Butler, passed away on Aug. 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice.



He was born March 29, 1947, in Butler. He was the son of the late Charles and Madeline (Betres) Esper.



Charles was a 1965 graduate of Butler High School, where he achieved high academic honors and was an all-American high school football player.



After graduating from Slippery Rock University, he worked as a claims representative and training coordinator for the Social Security Administration in New Castle, Butler and Lancaster, until his retirement.



He competed in many road races and triathlons and was a member of the Butler Road Race committee. He was a former member of the Butler Cubs.



He enjoyed fishing with his son, and was an amateur photographer, artist and writer.



He is survived by his son, Jason Esper; a daughter, Kalie Esper; a brother, Daniel Esper; a sister, Patricia Sloan; a brother-in-law, Greg Sloan; an aunt, Matilda Betres; his nieces, Jennifer Simpson, Emma Esper and Keely Esper; and many loving extended family members.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a niece, Mia Esper; and a beloved nephew, Matthew Cunningham.



ESPER - Memorial donations in honor of Charles A. Esper, who died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, may be made to the Matthew Cunningham Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Golden Tornado Scholastic Foundation, 110 Campus Lane, Butler, PA 16001.





