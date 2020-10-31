Charles A. Norton, age 89, of Mars, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Born in Pittsburgh on Jan. 22, 1931, he was the son of the late Averill B. and Ethel Irvine Norton.
After World War II, he was drafted and assigned to a special military band unit of the United States Army based in Honolulu that played for parades and visits by generals. Because Hawaii was not yet a state, he received overseas pay.
Chuck studied at Carnegie Tech (now CMU) with a major in music and a minor in business. A job as a teller led him into a life at the Mars National Bank, where he eventually served as President and Chairman of the Board.
He played clarinet with the Butler County Symphony Orchestra since its inaugural concert and was featured in a newspaper article, "Banker Hits All The Right Notes," for his 60 years with both institutions. He often pointed out how he had two diverse circles, the conservatives in the banking industry and the liberals of the arts community. He made lifelong friends in both.
Chuck and Lois took many driving trips to Canada to visit family and traveled to all corners of North America for bank association conferences. They found hotels with old-time big bands where they loved to dance together.
Chuck loved his hometown of Mars and never lived anywhere else except for the university and the Army.
After Lois died in 2012, he immersed himself in local history and created a Facebook page that now has 3,000 followers. He made many friends at the Mars Area History and Landmarks Society at their weekly work meetings fixing up the old train station and museum.
Chuck was a charter member of the Treesdale Golf and Country Club. He had also served on the board of directors of Penn Mar Plaza, Mars Housing, in Mars for many years. He was a Trustee and Treasurer at the Mars United Methodist Church.
Surviving are a son, Phillip A. Norton of Picton, Ontario, Canada; his grandchildren, Gabrielle Norton-Pinkerton (Chris) of Spring Hill, Tenn., Cole A. Norton of Stillwater, Okla., and Luke D. Norton of Halifax, Nova Scotia; a sister-in-law, Terry Lloyd of Houston, Texas; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Gregory Norton, whom he married on Jan. 11, 1955, and who died on April 19, 2012; by a son, Kenneth C. Norton; and by a sister, Marion Norton Dobson.
Norton - A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date for Charles A. Norton, who died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
There will be no viewing.
Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.
Arrangements are under the direction of the McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Charitable donations may be made to the Butler County Symphony Orchestra and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.
