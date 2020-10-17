Charles Allen Holmes, 83, of Butler died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.
He was born Oct. 19, 1936, and was the son of the late Charles W. and Margaret (Lemmon) Holmes.
Charles worked at PPG in Ford City in the 1970s, and was a member of the National Guard.
He was of the Wesleyan Methodist faith.
He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Charles also liked nature walks, car rides, antique car shows, planes and trains, Buddy Holly and history.
He is survived by his son, Scott Holmes; his daughters, Debra (John) McPherson, Brenda (John) Kunst, Amanda Holmes and Ashley (Jessica Camara) Holmes; his grandchildren, John McPherson, Taylor McPherson, John Brody Kunst, Cameron Kunst, Bradley Kunst, Asher Holmes-Camara and Lucy Holmes-Camara; his sisters, Carol Smith and Karen "Dolly" Bayer; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Timothy Holmes; his brother, Wallace Holmes; and his grandchildren, Zachary and Kurt Holmes.
HOLMES - Friends of Charles Allen Holmes, who died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home in Worthington, with the Rev. Tim Kutch officiating.
Interment will be in the Worthington Lutheran Cemetery.
.