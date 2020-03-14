Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles "Chuck" Brandon. View Sign Service Information Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services 140 New Castle Rd. Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-4042 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born at home in the Brandon family farmhouse, and was the son of the late Theodore and Evelyn (Pyle) Brandon.

Charles, also known to his family as "Pap" and "Old Chief," had a passion for jazz music that dated back to his high school days. He played in numerous bands and performed many gigs around the Butler area. Charles played the upright base and guitar, along with many other instruments.

He retired from the U.S. Postal Service and previously worked as a machinist/maintenance worker at Pullman and Halstead.

Charles received his "wings" at an early age as a pilot and continued for many years as a flight instructor.

He was an avid hunter, always telling others that the buck was bigger than it actually was. Charles enjoyed telling jokes and talking to everyone about the old days, his family, and the history of the community.

Among his many passions, Charles was an avid antique and treasures collector, however he felt the most joy farming atop his tractor in the fields of the Brandon family homestead.

He was the husband of Eleanor June Brandon for almost 63 years.

He was also the father of Thomas Brandon, Mary Burr, Dave Brandon, Darlene Killmeyer and Steve Brandon.

He is also survived by eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

BRANDON - There will be a private family gathering for Charles "Chuck" Brandon, who died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, and will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

Please visit



Charles "Chuck" Brandon, 82, of Prospect went home to be with the Lord early in the morning of Wednesday, March 11, 2020.He was born at home in the Brandon family farmhouse, and was the son of the late Theodore and Evelyn (Pyle) Brandon.Charles, also known to his family as "Pap" and "Old Chief," had a passion for jazz music that dated back to his high school days. He played in numerous bands and performed many gigs around the Butler area. Charles played the upright base and guitar, along with many other instruments.He retired from the U.S. Postal Service and previously worked as a machinist/maintenance worker at Pullman and Halstead.Charles received his "wings" at an early age as a pilot and continued for many years as a flight instructor.He was an avid hunter, always telling others that the buck was bigger than it actually was. Charles enjoyed telling jokes and talking to everyone about the old days, his family, and the history of the community.Among his many passions, Charles was an avid antique and treasures collector, however he felt the most joy farming atop his tractor in the fields of the Brandon family homestead.He was the husband of Eleanor June Brandon for almost 63 years.He was also the father of Thomas Brandon, Mary Burr, Dave Brandon, Darlene Killmeyer and Steve Brandon.He is also survived by eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.BRANDON - There will be a private family gathering for Charles "Chuck" Brandon, who died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, and will be held at a later date.Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com Published in Butler Eagle from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close