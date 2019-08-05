Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles C. "Chuck" Bowers. View Sign Service Information J&J Spratt Funeral Home 1612 Third Ave New Brighton , PA 15066 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles C. "Chuck" Bowers, 62, of Ohioville passed away Tuesday surrounded by his family and friends at UPMC Presbyterian after a fall at his home.

Born June 12, 1957, in Butler, he was a son of the late Robert L. and Kathryn (Hutchens) Bowers.

Chuck was the chief technical officer and former supervisor paramedic for Medic-Rescue.

He enjoyed motorcycles and was an NHRA fan.

Chuck was a lover of all wildlife.

Surviving are his brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Linda Bowers of Renfrew; his brother, Robert L. Bowers II; his beloved nephew, Braden Bowers of Butler; his friends, Scott McCandless, Jennifer Mullins, Jacque Bowman, Mark Gianetti and Bob and Janet Diamond; and his Medic-Rescue family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great nephew, Keylan James Bowers.

BOWERS - Friends of Charles C. "Chuck" Bowers, who died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, will be received from 2 p.m. Tuesday until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. at J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, with the Rev. Donald W. MacNeil officiating.

Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Butler County Memorial Park, 380 Evans City Road, (Route 68), Butler.



