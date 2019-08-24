Butler Eagle

Charles D. VanTine

Service Information
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA
15007
(724)-443-1505
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
Obituary
Charles D. VanTine Sr., 58, of Clinton Township, passed away on Aug. 17.
Born on Dec. 4, 1960, in New Kensington, he was the son of Kathleen McCutcheon VanTine Dawson and the late Charles M. VanTine.
He was the dear friend and companion of Stacey Huerbin; father of Charles, Abbee and Bailey; stepson of Edward Dawson; nephew of Janet (Ray) Heim, JoAnne Williams and Marilyn Sproat; brother of Victoria (Gary Roberts) Merten and Georgia VanTine; and grandfather of Charles.
He also is survived by many nieces and nephews.
VANTINE - Friends of Charles D. VanTine Sr., who died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Chris Marshall officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help with expenses.
Please visit www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
