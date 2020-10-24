Charles "Chuck" Dixon Eshenbaugh, 77, of West Sunbury passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Chuck was born on Oct. 11, 1943, in Butler. He was the son of the late J. Arthur Eshenbaugh and the late Ethel Irene Campbell Eshenbaugh.
Chuck was the owner and operator of Eshenbaugh Insurance Agency since 1968, providing Erie Insurance.
Chuck was a member of the West Sunbury United Presbyterian Church, and was a member of many hunting and fishing clubs.
Chuck is survived by the love of his life his wife, Karen Sue (Kohlmeyer) Eshenbaugh, whom he married on Nov. 29, 1963; one daughter, Amy (Justin) Nagy of West Sunbury; two sons, Scott (Donna) Eshenbaugh and Kevin (Claudine) Eshenbaugh, both of West Sunbury; eight grandchildren, Cruz, Beau (Melanie), Taylor, Chloe, Kaleb, Chance, Shayla and Chaz; and four great-grandchildren, Kendall, Corbin, Rosalind and Nikola.
He is also survived by two sisters, Mrs. Jerry (Janet) Campbell of Hooker, and Mrs. Sherb (Sue) Jamison of Eau Claire; one brother, Mr. William Eshenbaugh (Lynda Keever) of Thonotosassa, Fla.; a brother-in-law, Mike (Colette) Kohlmeyer, who was like a son to Chuck, and their children, Aubrie, Clay and Garth; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, John Eshenbaugh.
ESHENBAUGH - Private visitation for Charles "Chuck" Dixon Eshenbaugh, who died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, from at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Private services will follow.
Burial will be in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
For the safety of the family and friends and in accordance with the COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering, and maintain social distance.
