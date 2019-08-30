Butler Eagle

Charles E. "Chuck" Seelbaugh

Service Information
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA
15007
(724)-443-1505
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Sepulcher Church
Interment
Following Services
Holy Savior Cemetery
Obituary
Charles E. Seelbaugh, 71, of Middlesex Township passed away on Wednesday.
He was born March 18, 1948.
Chuck worked at Glenshaw Glass for 33 years.He was a very hard worker and always supported his beloved family.
Chuck proudly served our country with the U.S. Army, participating in two tours in Vietnam.
He loved volunteering at Meals on Wheels and at Holy Sepulcher Church.
In his retirement, Chuck was also an avid arrowhead collector, spending hours combing freshly churned fields in search of his next gem.
Chuck was the beloved husband for 46 years of Delores O. (Geibel) Seelbaugh; the loving father of Chuck M. (Amy) Seelbaugh and Joe (Erin) Seelbaugh; the brother of Donald (Paula) Stair; and the cherished grandfather of Derek, Ashley, Mayes and Emmy Seelbaugh.
Chuck was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Marcheck; and a sister, Barbara Seelbaugh.
SEELBAUGH - Friends of Charles E. Seelbaugh, who died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Schellhaas Funeral Home, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon Saturdayin Holy Sepulcher Church, with interment to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to South Butler Meals on Wheels, 1091 Pittsburgh Road, Valencia, PA 16059.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.


