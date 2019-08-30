Charles E. Seelbaugh, 71, of Middlesex Township passed away on Wednesday.
He was born March 18, 1948.
Chuck worked at Glenshaw Glass for 33 years.He was a very hard worker and always supported his beloved family.
Chuck proudly served our country with the U.S. Army, participating in two tours in Vietnam.
He loved volunteering at Meals on Wheels and at Holy Sepulcher Church.
In his retirement, Chuck was also an avid arrowhead collector, spending hours combing freshly churned fields in search of his next gem.
Chuck was the beloved husband for 46 years of Delores O. (Geibel) Seelbaugh; the loving father of Chuck M. (Amy) Seelbaugh and Joe (Erin) Seelbaugh; the brother of Donald (Paula) Stair; and the cherished grandfather of Derek, Ashley, Mayes and Emmy Seelbaugh.
Chuck was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Marcheck; and a sister, Barbara Seelbaugh.
SEELBAUGH - Friends of Charles E. Seelbaugh, who died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Schellhaas Funeral Home, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon Saturdayin Holy Sepulcher Church, with interment to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to South Butler Meals on Wheels, 1091 Pittsburgh Road, Valencia, PA 16059.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 30, 2019