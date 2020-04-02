Charles E. "Chub" Tosi Sr., 86, of Butler passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler.
Born March 13, 1934, in Butler, he was a son of the late Primo and Erma (Zellerino) Tosi.
He worked as a monitor in the treatment plant for the Pennsylvania American Water Co., retiring in 1996 following 34 years.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid gardener.
He was a veteran of the U.S. National Guard and was a member of St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church in Butler.
Surviving are his children, Charles E. Tosi Jr., Curtis (Theresa) A. Tosi and Cathy L. Tosi, all of Butler; four grandchildren, Emily and Ben Wolfe, Zachary and Shelby (Koerner) Tosi, Jacob Tosi and Elizabeth Tosi; three great-grandchildren, Grace Wolfe, Isabella Wolfe and baby boy Wolfe; and a brother, Atilio Tose of Butler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol A. (Sasse) Tosi, whom he married April 30, 1960, and she died April 9, 2017; and five sisters, Armida Hinkle, Lorita Walaconis, Audrey Moody, Adeline Crouch and Virginia Natili.
Interment will be in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Arrangements were handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 2, 2020