Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles E. "Chub" Tosi Sr.. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles E. "Chub" Tosi Sr., 86, of Butler passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler.

Born March 13, 1934, in Butler, he was a son of the late Primo and Erma (Zellerino) Tosi.

He worked as a monitor in the treatment plant for the Pennsylvania American Water Co., retiring in 1996 following 34 years.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid gardener.

He was a veteran of the U.S. National Guard and was a member of St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church in Butler.

Surviving are his children, Charles E. Tosi Jr., Curtis (Theresa) A. Tosi and Cathy L. Tosi, all of Butler; four grandchildren, Emily and Ben Wolfe, Zachary and Shelby (Koerner) Tosi, Jacob Tosi and Elizabeth Tosi; three great-grandchildren, Grace Wolfe, Isabella Wolfe and baby boy Wolfe; and a brother, Atilio Tose of Butler.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol A. (Sasse) Tosi, whom he married April 30, 1960, and she died April 9, 2017; and five sisters, Armida Hinkle, Lorita Walaconis, Audrey Moody, Adeline Crouch and Virginia Natili.

TOSI - Funeral arrangements are private for Charles E. "Chub" Tosi Sr., who died Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Interment will be in Greenlawn Burial Estates.

Arrangements were handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit







Charles E. "Chub" Tosi Sr., 86, of Butler passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler.Born March 13, 1934, in Butler, he was a son of the late Primo and Erma (Zellerino) Tosi.He worked as a monitor in the treatment plant for the Pennsylvania American Water Co., retiring in 1996 following 34 years.He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid gardener.He was a veteran of the U.S. National Guard and was a member of St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church in Butler.Surviving are his children, Charles E. Tosi Jr., Curtis (Theresa) A. Tosi and Cathy L. Tosi, all of Butler; four grandchildren, Emily and Ben Wolfe, Zachary and Shelby (Koerner) Tosi, Jacob Tosi and Elizabeth Tosi; three great-grandchildren, Grace Wolfe, Isabella Wolfe and baby boy Wolfe; and a brother, Atilio Tose of Butler.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol A. (Sasse) Tosi, whom he married April 30, 1960, and she died April 9, 2017; and five sisters, Armida Hinkle, Lorita Walaconis, Audrey Moody, Adeline Crouch and Virginia Natili.TOSI - Funeral arrangements are private for Charles E. "Chub" Tosi Sr., who died Tuesday, March 31, 2020.Interment will be in Greenlawn Burial Estates.Arrangements were handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close