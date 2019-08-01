Butler Eagle

Charles Edward "Chuck" Doria (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA
16001
(724)-287-4073
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church
432 Center Avenue
Butler, PA
Obituary
Charles Edward "Chuck" Doria, 91, of Orlando, Fla., died Monday in Orlando.
He was born Aug. 28, 1927, in Butler, the firstborn child of Frank and Anna Leone Doria.
Chuck served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict.
After his service, he was personnel director at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Butler, and then at the Pittsburgh VA Hospital in Aspinwall. He was promoted to director of personnel and operations for the Atomic Energy Commission, now the U.S. Department of Energy, at the Westinghouse Bettis Plant in West Mifflin.
Chuck and his beloved wife, Gen, traveled widely and often during their married life.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Genevieve Rose Nietrzeba Doria, whom he met at her brother's wedding; two daughters, Barbara (Arthur) Hawk of Murrysville, and Linda (Joseph) Marx of Griffin, Ga.; one sister, Mary Louise Roccki of Cabot; one sister-in-law, Frances Black of Cabot; two brothers-in-law, Darwin Whitehead of Circleville, Ohio, and Larry Thomas of Plum Borough; one daughter-in-law, Margie Doria Williams of Gaithersburg, Md.; one son-in-law, Ralph Gonzalez of Tampa, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Chuck was predeceased by his parents; his son, Frank Joseph Doria; his daughter, Cynthia Lee Gonzalez; his grandson, David William Gonzalez; two sisters, Rose Florine Whitehead and Anna Mae Thomas; and one brother-in-law, Louis Daniel Roccki.
DORIA - Friends of Charles Edward "Chuck" Doria, who died Monday, July 29, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler, with the Rev. Kevin Fazio officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery.
Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by American Legion Post 117, VFW Post 249, and American Legion Post 778.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 1, 2019
