Charles Edward Steinke Jr., 70, of Mars passed away on Monday in UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.

Born on June 30, 1948, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Charles and Ethyle Pink Shaw Steinke.

Chuck proudly served in the U.S. Navy.

He was an associate member at the Mars VFW and a chaplain for the 40 & 8, as well as American Legion Post 787. He was also an Eagle Scout.

Chuck was a case manager in the Unemployment Office for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for many years.

He was an active member at LifePointe Alliance Church in Mars.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Staub Steinke, whom he married on Dec. 19, 1970; his two children, Mark (Kate) Steinke of Austin, Texas, and Laurel (Eric) Zacherl of Portersville; his grandchildren, Emily, Eric, Jonathan, Angela and Abigail; a brother, Jack (Judith) Shaw; and his sister-in-law, Freda.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Shaw.

STEINKE - Friends of Charles Edward Steinke Jr., who died Monday, June 3, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at LifePointe Alliance Church, 997 PA-228, Mars.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the LifePointe Alliance Church, memo: Deacon's Benevolence Fund.

