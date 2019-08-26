Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Edwards. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Charles was greatly loved and will be missed by many. He was a friend to anyone he met.

He was a lifetime member of the Cranberry Township Fire Department and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and squirrels on his back deck. He also enjoyed going to the casino with his children. He will be greatly missed by his buddy, J.D. (the dog).

Charles was born March 6, 1930, in Nicktown, to Esther and Charles Edwards. He married Ruth Kovach on Dec. 14, 1953.

He is survived by his children, Barbara Stewart (Timothy Stewart) of Portersville, Diana Schmiedle (Harry Schmiedle) of Evans City, Charles Edwards (Linda Violante) of Maryland and Mary Ehni of Portersville; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; his siblings, Ruth Herman of Pennsylvania, Dolly Pajak of Ohio, Pat Himmer of Pennsylvania and Carl Bechel of Pennsylvania; and a large extended family that he loved.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; his parents; and three siblings.

EDWARDS - A memorial service for Charles Edwards, who died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Portersville Bible Church, 156 E. Portersville Road, Portersville, followed by military honors. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to .

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

