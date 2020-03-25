Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Elmer Herrmann. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home Inc 116 E Main St Evans City , PA 16033 (724)-538-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Elmer Herrmann, 85, of Valencia, formerly of Evans City, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.

Born Sept. 5, 1934, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Edward and Marie Herrmann.

Charles proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

He worked as a truck driver for Teamsters Local 341, until his retirement. He was a member of the Evans City VFW.

Charles enjoyed harness racing, hunting and spending time with his dog, Tay.

Above all, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Diane (Dan) Jackson of Lyndora, and Kimberly Donnelly of Valencia; three grandsons; two granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; and his brother, Ronald Herrmann.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edna (Brunner) Herrmann; his first wife, Daisy Herrmann; his sister, Rose Wolfinger; and his brothers, Joseph and Juney Herrmann.

HERRMANN - All services were held privately by family members for Charles Elmer Herrmann, who died Friday, March 20, 2020.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.

Memorial donations may be made in Charles' honor to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at

