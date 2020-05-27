It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Charles F. Fleming, who passed away May 21, 2020.
Born March 20, 1931, to Dorothy A. Winters and H. Frederick Fleming in Nixon, Penn Township, he took pride in being a descendent of numerous early Pennsylvania settlers.
Charles was valedictorian of the Class of 1949 of Penn Township High School, a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, and a veteran of the U.S. Army Security Agency.
He was a 32nd Degree Mason, and was a member of the Butler Victory Lodge.
Sure that he was the longest living resident of Penn Township, he was a font of local history.
His second home was Dents Run, Pa., where he dearly loved to visit and regale his fellow hunters with tales of that area.
Charles was associated with Winters and Fleming Road Construction from his earliest years and throughout his working life, except for a brief stint as purchasing agent for Halstead and Mitchell.
Not effusive, but very serious, Charles was always mentally building, repairing or improving things.
Charles is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen (Schenck), whom he married Jan. 31, 1953; his son, Douglas (Judy Powell); his daughter, Martha E. (Brian Noah); and his grandchildren, Callie Lynn Fleming of Mount Pleasant, Pa., and Samuel Fleming Congdon and Ona Louise Congdon of Montana; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Rebecca Ann Congdon; his sister, Mary A. Simpson; and his brother, Rodger L. Fleming.
FLEMING - Private services for Charles F. Fleming, who died Thursday, May 21, 2020, will be held at the family's convenience, with burial at Bear Creek Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 27, 2020.