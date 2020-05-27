Charles F. Fleming
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Charles F. Fleming, who passed away May 21, 2020.
Born March 20, 1931, to Dorothy A. Winters and H. Frederick Fleming in Nixon, Penn Township, he took pride in being a descendent of numerous early Pennsylvania settlers.
Charles was valedictorian of the Class of 1949 of Penn Township High School, a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, and a veteran of the U.S. Army Security Agency.
He was a 32nd Degree Mason, and was a member of the Butler Victory Lodge.
Sure that he was the longest living resident of Penn Township, he was a font of local history.
His second home was Dents Run, Pa., where he dearly loved to visit and regale his fellow hunters with tales of that area.
Charles was associated with Winters and Fleming Road Construction from his earliest years and throughout his working life, except for a brief stint as purchasing agent for Halstead and Mitchell.
Not effusive, but very serious, Charles was always mentally building, repairing or improving things.
Charles is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen (Schenck), whom he married Jan. 31, 1953; his son, Douglas (Judy Powell); his daughter, Martha E. (Brian Noah); and his grandchildren, Callie Lynn Fleming of Mount Pleasant, Pa., and Samuel Fleming Congdon and Ona Louise Congdon of Montana; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Rebecca Ann Congdon; his sister, Mary A. Simpson; and his brother, Rodger L. Fleming.
FLEMING - Private services for Charles F. Fleming, who died Thursday, May 21, 2020, will be held at the family's convenience, with burial at Bear Creek Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved