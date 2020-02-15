Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Foster "Charlie, Chuck" Brown. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Carroll Lutheran Village in Krug Chapel View Map Service 2:00 PM Carroll Lutheran Village in Krug Chapel View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Charlie" "Chuck" Foster Brown, 76, of Westminster, Md., passed away at Carroll Lutheran Village on Feb. 11, 2020.

He was the son of the late Dorothy E. (Bowers) and Paul Conley Brown.

Born in Pittsburgh, he lived his elementary years in Mars, and later resided on the "Brown" family farm in Butler. His ancestry dates back to the first settlers in Penn Township, and to this day, a part of the original farm remains in the family.

Mr. Brown was a faithful believer and a lifelong member of Nixon United Methodist Church. This church was founded in a cabin by his great-great- great-grandfather, Robert Brown, in 1797. A plaque on the present church bears his name.

He was a graduate of Youngstown State University in Ohio.

He proudly served 26 years in the U.S.

Mr. Brown loved senior citizens and spent over 30 years in nursing home administration. He served as the executive director of Carroll Lutheran Village for nine years, and retired in 2005 as executive director of the Glen Meadows Presbyterian Retirement Community in Glen Arm, Md. He helped found the first Carroll Hospice in Westminster, Md., and served as chairman of the board from 1993 until 1999.

His many interests included woodworking, gardening, hunting, fishing, golfing, hiking in the Rockies and calligraphy, a talent he used to create Christmas remembrance balls for hospice and other groups.

On his Maryland property, he built an apiary and was a member of the Carroll Beekeeper's Association.

During the holiday season, he joyfully sang with the "Dickens Carolers" throughout Vail Valley, Colo., and blessed the Covenant Presbyterian Church services in Beaver Creek and Vail Chapel with his rendition of "Oh Holy Night" on Christmas Eve. Another cherished tradition was gathering on Christmas Day with family and friends in a yurt at 11,000 feet in the Colorado Rockies.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn C. Brown (Scolo) of Brooklyn, N.Y. On Oct. 2, 2019, they celebrated 48 years of marriage.

He leaves a son, Marshall Brown of Avon, Colo.; a daughter, Aurora Brown Sprincz and his son-in-law, Kevin Sprincz, of Eagle, Colo.; and two granddaughters, Mackenzie and Katie Sprincz.

Also surviving are his sisters, Betty Lou Grabe (Brown), Jeannette Moyer (Brown) and Paullette Bingham (Brown); his adopted father, Dean Huselton of Butler; his sister-in-law, Dolores Trimboli of New York; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Gillman (Brown); and his brothers-in-law, Jerome Trimboli and Paul Gillman.

BROWN - A remembrance service for the family and friends of Charles "Charlie" "Chuck" Foster Brown, who died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Krug Chapel at Carroll Lutheran Village, with a visitation at 1 p.m. and a service at 2 p.m.

A memorial celebration filled with song will be held later in the spring at Nixon United Methodist Church, 334 Airport Road, Butler. Date and time will be announced at a future date.

The burial will follow that service at Brownsdale Cemetery and afterward, a formal luncheon will be served at the church. All family, friends and the Nixon church congregation are welcome.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, Westminster, Md.

Donations can be made to Nixon Methodist Church, Access Ramp Fund, 334 Airport Road, Butler, PA 16001, or Friends of Disabled Veterans in Carroll County, The Community Foundation of Carroll County, S255 Clifton Blvd., Suite 313, Westminster, MD 21157.

