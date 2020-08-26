Charles Frederick Broad, 88, of Slippery Rock passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.



Charles was born June 2, 1932, in Clay Township, Butler County. He was the son of the late John H. Broad Sr. and the late Margaret Agnes Trufley Broad.



Charles served with the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.



He was a turn leader in the coil warehouse at Armco (now AK Steel).



Charles was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church.



He enjoyed hunting, farming and reading, and watching the news, football and baseball.



Charles is survived by his wife, Tillie Maskal Broad, whom he married June 11, 1957; twin daughters, Barbara (Stephen) Tenney of Butler, and Brenda Huber; three sons, Joseph Broad of West Sunbury, Kirby (Edna) Broad of Slippery Rock, and Barton (Bonnie) Broad of Slippery Rock; and 10 grandchildren, Kayla and Karla Broad, Lauren and Ryan Broad, Ross, Brigitte, Brooke and Addison Tenney, and Emily and Evan Huber.



Also surviving are one sister, Donna McCandless of Butler; and one brother, Paul Broad of Slippery Rock.



BROAD - Private visitation for Charles Frederick Broad, who died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, will be held Saturday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury, with the funeral ceremony to follow, with his pastor, the Rev. Earl Dykes, to officiate.



Graveside military honors will be in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to St. John's United Methodist Church, 244 Hallston Road, Slippery Rock, PA 16057.



