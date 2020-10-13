Charles Fuellgraf, 89, of Butler passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Heritage Valley Health System in Sewickley.
He was born Sept. 18, 1931, and was the son of the late Charles L. Fuellgraf Sr. and M. Ruth (Glenn) Fuellgraf.
Charles was a 1949 graduate of Butler Area High School. He then graduated from Carnegie Institute of Technology in 1953, with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps as an infantry officer in overseas service from 1952-1955, and was on the Marine Corps All Star Football Team.
Charles was president and CEO of Fuellgraf Electric Co. in Butler, and Nashville, Tenn.
Industry: 70-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 5, president of the Western Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association, fellow member of the Academy of Electrical Contracting, life member of the National Society of Professional Engineers and a registered professional engineer in six states, Hall of Honor awardee from the Electric League of Western Pennsylvania, member of the American Arbitration Association. During his tenure with Nationwide Insurance, Charles was a 40-year board member. He also served as chairman of the board of directors of Nationwide Communications, Nationwide Development Co., Audit and Compensation committees and a trustee of Nationwide Investment Foundation. He also served eight years as a board member of Wausau Insurance.
Outside boards and affiliations: advisory board for Mellon and Union National banks, chairman and life member of the Salvation Army Advisory Board, chairman of the board for Butler Memorial Hospital, trustee for the Butler Memorial Hospital Foundation, trustee and chairman for the Butler YMCA, director of the Pittsburgh branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, board member of the Boy Scouts of America, trustee for Carnegie Mellon University, and he was a member of Community Development Corp. and Endowment of Butler County.
Memberships: He was a 65-year member of William Miller Lodge 769 F&AM, a life member of the Royal Order of Jesters of Pittsburgh Court 2, Butler Country Club, Teutonia Mannerchor, Pennsylvania Club, Duquesne Club, Young Presidents Organization and the Rotary International.
Outside awards: He was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow from Rotary International. He was Junior Man of the Year of the Butler County Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of the Carnegie Mellon All Star Football Team for the 20-year post war period, was a member of the Butler County Sports Hall of Fame and was a recipient of the Leadership Award given by the Endowment for Butler County.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Johanna (Campbell) Fuellgraf, whom he married Sept. 24, 1955; three sons and one daughter, Charles (Terri) Fuellgraf III, Gretchen (Ralph) Goetz, William (Melanie) Fuellgraf and Christian (Heidi) Fuellgraf: two sisters, Florence (Donald) B. Bronder and Wilma (Charles) Clark; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
FUELLGRAF - Funeral services for Charles Fuellgraf, who died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with Pastor James F. Neal officiating.
Family will receive friends after the service.
Following the service, military honors will be provided by the officers and members of the American Legion Post 117 Butler, American Legion Post 778 Lyndora, and the VFW Post 249 of Butler.
Burial will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Butler Salvation Army, 313 W. Cunningham St., Butler, PA 16001, or the Shrine Hospital Fund, c/o Syria Temple, 1877 Shriners Way, Cheswick, PA 15024.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
.