Charles H. Chadman
1940 - 2020
Charles H. Chadman Jr., 80, of Zelienople, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
He was born Jan. 12, 1940, in Lamartine, Pa., and was the son of the late Herbert C. Chadman Sr. and Mary (Neely) Chadman.
Charles is a member of the Connoquenessing Church of God.
He was a 1958 graduate of Keystone High School.
He had owned and operated barber shops in Lamartine, Foxburg and Evans City.
Charles retired from being a manager at Extra Space Storage in Pittsburgh.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Shirley Ann Chadman of Zelienople; three daughters, Charlene Louise Kish, Melissa Ann Chaffee and Lynnette Darlene Siford; a son, Michael Charles Chadman; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, George Chadman and Donald Chadman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Knight.
CHADMAN - A private family viewing and service for Charles H. Chadman Jr., who died Sunday, May 3, 2020, will be officiated by his pastor, Keith A. Karns.
Interment will take place in Crown Hill Cemetery, Prospect.
Arrangements were entrusted to YOUNG FUNERAL HOME, Butler.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 5, 2020.
