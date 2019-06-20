Charles H. Sauer, 63, of New Castle passed away on Tuesday afternoon at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born April 6, 1956, in Winston Salem, N.C., he was the son of the late Henry and Oma Meyers Sauer.
He had worked as a truck driver until his illness.
Charley was of the Methodist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Dawnita Ziegler Sauer, whom he married on Dec. 6, 1986; one daughter, Lucille Brotherson of Piermont, Ohio; one son, Gabriel (Sarah) Sauer of Middle Lancaster; one sister, Cheryl (Ray) Lind of Butler; three grandchildren, Cassidy and Bennett Brotherson, and Jonathan Sauer; and one niece, Tammy Godfrey.
SAUER - A celebration of the life of Charles H. Sauer, who died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, will be held at the family home at a date to be announced later.
Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 20, 2019