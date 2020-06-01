Charles H. Sinz, 100, of Renfrew, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born in Butler on Sept. 27, 1919, he was a son of John N. and Magdalen H. Kohnen Sinz.
He was a corporal in the U.S. Army in World War II, serving in the Persian Gulf Command and the European Theatre.
Charles (Chuck) worked for 35 years as the parts manager at McDonald Motors Volkswagen in Butler.
He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus and VFW Post 249.
He is survived by one son, David Sinz and his wife, Jean, of Cabot; three daughters, Lucille Walchesky and her husband, William "Butch," of Cape Coral, Fla., Barbara Whittaker and her husband, Dudley, of Franklinton, N.C., and Linda Wilson and her husband, Earl, of Renfrew; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Magdalen Giallombardo, of Knoxville, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Grace L. Eckstein Sinz, who passed away March 26, 1996; four brothers; and three sisters.
SINZ - Funeral services for Charles H. Sinz, who died Saturday, May 30, 2020, were private.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, all donations be given to Butler Meals on Wheels, 218 E. Jefferson St., Butler, Pa., 16001 or to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 146 N. Monroe St., Butler, Pa., 16001.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 1, 2020.