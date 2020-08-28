1/
Charles H. Walters
Charles H. Walters, 83, of Butler passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born Oct. 12, 1936, in Brackenridge, he was a son of the late Homer and Louise (Anke) Walters.

He was retired as a park ranger from Moraine State Park.

He enjoyed gambling, casinos, horse and dog races, and he enjoyed good food.

Surviving is his son, Robert (Pam) Walters of Harrisville.

Also surviving are two daughters, Tamara (Joseph) Hart of Butler, and Pamela (Jacob) Drum of Tarentum; 16 grandchildren, Becky, Robert, Ryan, Dustin, Greg, Joseph, Jeremy, Tara, Felicia, Ariah, Christopher, Jonathan, Luke, Elias, Isabella and Joshua; three sisters, Carol (Ronald) Haught of Deer Lakes, Marie (Fred) Hwostow of Tarentum, and Chris (Jim) Walling of Wisconsin; two brothers, Walter (Barb) Walters of Harmarville, and Mark (Kathy) Walter of Tarentum; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Chuck and Joe; and a brother, Fred.

WALTERS - Friends of Charles H. Walters, who died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Vince Arnone officiating.

Interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 28, 2020.
