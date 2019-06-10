Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Howard Schumann. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Born Oct. 24, 1947, he was the son of the late Richard and Lavinia (Hamburger) Schumann.

Chuck will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed for his sense of humor, love of the outdoors, and willingness to help anyone in need.

He enjoyed archery hunting, fishing, and wood working. Above all else, he loved his family with all of his heart.

He also liked to ride his Honda Shadow motorcycle, smoke a cigar, have a shot of Crown Royal and spend time with his dog, Kyleigh.

Chuck heard the call from his country, and selflessly enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving as a Navy Seal during the Vietnam War.

He was the beloved husband of Hoa (Bui) Schumann, whom he married on Dec. 7, 1970; loving father of Tracy (Stacey) Schumann and the late Tuan Schumann; very proud grandfather of Alex, Maddox, Samantha and Brianna; and brother of Janet Main, Leah Scheaffer, Alice Jean Hurley, and Vicky Simonetta.

SCHUMANN — Family and friends of Charles Howard Schumann, who died Friday, June 7, 2019, are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.

A celebration of Chuck''s life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Matt Klenk officiating.

Full military honors will follow.

Following Chuck''s wishes, the family asks that everyone attending not wear ties, and wear colors to celebrate their father''s life.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Chuck''s name may be made to The or ASPCA.

Published in Butler Eagle on June 10, 2019

