Charles J. "Chuck" Claypoole
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles J. "Chuck" Claypoole, 84, of Butler, formerly of Petrolia, Fairview Township, passed away late Friday evening, May 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot from complications of cancer.
Charles was born in Fairview Township, Butler County, on Sept. 3, 1935. He was the son of the late Howard and Myrtle Ace Claypoole.
Charles attended school in Karns City and was employed for many years at Pullman-Standard in Butler, Hutchison Dry Cleaners, and he drove the BART bus.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, the company of his chihuahuas, Butterball and Peach, reading, and he was an avid bingo player.
Chuck is survived by his longtime companion, Lora Ealy, of Butler; his children, Daryl Claypoole and his wife, Bonnie, of Butler, Katherine L. Hilliard and her husband, Verrel "Joe," of Chicora, Jack Claypoole and his wife, Crystal, of Butler, and Diana Everetts, of Butler; a stepdaughter, Joyce Ealy, of Butler; 21 grandchildren; as well as a number of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by three children, Charles J. Claypoole Jr., Rachel Claypoole Rhinebolt, and Mickey Blystone; a stepdaughter, Judy Ealy; his siblings, Jake Claypoole, Gilbert "Bunt" Claypoole, Mary Boofer, Amanda Pisor, and Elsie Dunkle.
CLAYPOOLE - Friends of Charles J. "Chuck" Claypoole, who died Friday, May 8, 2020, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Thomas Bowser, officiating.
Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia.
For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 11, 2020
Chuck will be missed he was a very kind man he even helped me learn how to play bingo with Joyce and I adored him
Alice Gould
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved