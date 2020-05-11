Charles J. "Chuck" Claypoole, 84, of Butler, formerly of Petrolia, Fairview Township, passed away late Friday evening, May 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot from complications of cancer.
Charles was born in Fairview Township, Butler County, on Sept. 3, 1935. He was the son of the late Howard and Myrtle Ace Claypoole.
Charles attended school in Karns City and was employed for many years at Pullman-Standard in Butler, Hutchison Dry Cleaners, and he drove the BART bus.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, the company of his chihuahuas, Butterball and Peach, reading, and he was an avid bingo player.
Chuck is survived by his longtime companion, Lora Ealy, of Butler; his children, Daryl Claypoole and his wife, Bonnie, of Butler, Katherine L. Hilliard and her husband, Verrel "Joe," of Chicora, Jack Claypoole and his wife, Crystal, of Butler, and Diana Everetts, of Butler; a stepdaughter, Joyce Ealy, of Butler; 21 grandchildren; as well as a number of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by three children, Charles J. Claypoole Jr., Rachel Claypoole Rhinebolt, and Mickey Blystone; a stepdaughter, Judy Ealy; his siblings, Jake Claypoole, Gilbert "Bunt" Claypoole, Mary Boofer, Amanda Pisor, and Elsie Dunkle.
CLAYPOOLE - Friends of Charles J. "Chuck" Claypoole, who died Friday, May 8, 2020, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Thomas Bowser, officiating.
Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia.
For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 11, 2020.