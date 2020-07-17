1/1
Charles J. Matuke
Charles J. "Charlie" Matuke, 40, of Washington, Pa., died on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Born May 5, 1980, in Butler, he was a son of the late Charles Matuke and Pamela McHale, and grew up in Clarksburg, W.Va.
Mr. Matuke graduated from Morgantown High School and Rhema Bible College.
He was a former advocate at United Healthcare and Cigna Health, and currently worked at Summit Academy.
Mr. Matuke was active in several churches as well as youth ministry, and enjoyed exploring his faith.
An avid traveler, he was a people person, who loved spending time with friends and socializing.
Mr. Matuke touched the lives of many people.
Surviving are two sisters, Shawna Paugh and Sharlene Matuke; his maternal grandfather, Benjamin Garcia; his great-aunts; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles; and a very special friend, Mrs. Mattioni of Tulsa, Okla.
He was preceded in death by a half-sister, Donna Matuke; his maternal grandmother, Glenda Garcia; his maternal grandfather, John McHale Sr.; and his paternal grandparents, Steve and Betty Matuke.
MATUKE - A private family memorial service for Charles J. "Charlie" Matuke, who died Monday, July 13, 2020, will be held at a later date.
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Washington, Pa., is handling arrangements.
Additional information and guest book are available online at www.nealfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 17, 2020.
