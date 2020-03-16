Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles J. "Chuck" Reidenbach. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles J. "Chuck" Reidenbach, 92, of Zelienople, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, while under the care of The Grove at Harmony.

Born July 28, 1927, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Heister John Reidenbach and Laura Elizabeth Green Reidenbach.

Chuck proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.

As a member of the USS Intrepid Association, he especially enjoyed traveling to the naval reunions held for crew members of the WWII naval aircraft carrier.

He was formerly a member of Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Evans City.

He was employed at Herman Manufacturing.

Chuck was a member of VFW Post 499 in Evans City, and a former member of American Legion Post 474 and the Hungarian Club in Zelienople.

In his free time, he enjoyed reading and playing cards.

Chuck will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his family and friends.

Chuck leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Sue Gainor, Cheryl Reidenbach, Darla Reidenbach, Jeffrey Reidenbach, Jody Bard, and Vincent Reidenbach; his six grandchildren; his six great-grandchildren; his sister, Elizabeth Iman; his brother-in-law, Bob Saracco; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Myrna Reidenbach, who passed away on Aug. 5, 2011; his daughter, Michele Reidenbach; and his siblings, George, Robert (Esther) and Laura Reidenbach, Dorothy (Harry) Sauselein, and Mae Saracco; and his brother-in-law, Earl Iman.

REIDENBACH - Friends of Charles J. "Chuck" Reidenbach, who died Friday, March 13, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. James R. Bertoti, officiating.

He will be laid to rest at the Zelienople Community Mausoleum.

The family suggests that donations be made in Chuck's memory to the Evans City VFW, 408 N. Washington St., Evans City, Pa., 16033; the , 30 E. 33rd St., New York, N.Y. 10016 (

