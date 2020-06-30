Charles John Brown, 63, of Chicora, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 19, 1956, in Butler, and was the son of the late Thomas William Brown Sr. and Helen (Bieber) Brown of Chicora.
Charles was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
He graduated from Moniteau High School.
He worked as a mechanic and liked cars.
Surviving are his mother, Helen; his daughter, Charlie Mae Brown of Butler; three brothers, Thomas Brown Jr. of Chicora, Robert Brown of Chicora, and Ronald Brown of Ormond Beach, Fla.; his aunt, B. Naomi Sholes of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
BROWN - A memorial service will be held at a later date for Charles John Brown, who died Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 30, 2020.