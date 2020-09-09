Charles John Brown, 63, of Chicora passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 19, 1956, in Butler, and was the son of the late Thomas William Brown Sr. and Helen (Bieber) Brown of Chicora.
Charles was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
He graduated from Moniteau High School.
He worked as a mechanic and liked cars.
Surviving are his mother; his daughter, Charlie Mae Brown of Butler; three brothers, Thomas Brown Jr. of Chicora, Robert Brown of Chicora, and Ronald Brown of Ormond Beach, Fla.; his aunt, B. Naomi Sholes of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.
BROWN - A visitation for Charles John Brown, who died Saturday, June 27, 2020, will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Zion Lutheran Church, 266 Zion Church Road, Chicora. Please bring and wear a mask.
Contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.
Arrangements were handled by Young Funeral Home, Butler.
