Charles Leroy Beers, 84, of Callery passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.

Born June 10, 1935, in Evans City, he was the son of the late Joseph Beers and Minnie Allison Beers.

Charles proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force.

In 1959, he was the MVP third baseman for Callery.

He retired from F.B. Leopold in Zelienople, after 35 years of service.

Charles was a member of Crestview Community Church in Callery.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Above all, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who will be dearly missed.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 64 years, Gayle Warren Beers, whom he married Sept. 30, 1955; his children, Stephen A. Beers and his wife, Lisa, of Renfrew, and Pamela Ann Scott and her husband, Dan, of Ellwood City; his grandchildren, Charlie and Laura; his great-grandchildren, Lucas, Aiden and Paisley; his brother, Clifford Beers and his wife, Dana, of Callery; and his sister, Betty Roe of Beaver County.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.

BEERS - A private graveside service for Charles Leroy Beers, who died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, will be held at Evans City Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to Crestview Community Church, 210 Kline Ave., Callery, PA 16024.

